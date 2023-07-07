Trailer of Kohrra launched

Relationships can be complex, but with a murder in the mix, the lines get blurred and the pursuit of the truth gets harder. Netflix presents the trailer for Kohrra, which follows the death of an NRI and the impact of grief, mutual suspicion, and hidden secrets on the characters involved in the drama. Set in the heartland of Punjab, this new series follows the dual storylines of hunting down a killer and navigating love and relationships.

Brought to life by actors Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary and helmed by the creative powerhouse comprising Sudip Sharma, Randeep Jha, and Clean Slate Filmz Productions, Kohrra is set to release on July 15.