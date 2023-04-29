Trailer of Next Goal Wins out

Next Goal Wins tells the story of the American Samoa soccer team, which suffered the worst loss in the World Cup history, losing to Australia 31-0 in 2001. For 2014 World Cup, the team recruited maverick coach Michael Fassbender to help them win. Taika Waititi is producing it alongside Jonathan Cavendish and Garrett Basch, with Andy Serkis, Will Tennant, and Kathryn Dean serving as executive producers. Additional producers include Mike Brett and Steve Jamison, who directed the 2014 documentary from which the film is based.