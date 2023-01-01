Travelling solo: Aishwarya Khare on a trip to Bali

Aishwarya Khare, who is seen in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi decided to take out some time for herself and took off her first international solo trip to Ubud, Bali. Aishwarya shares, “I decided to plan this solo trip to Bali because after working round the clock the whole year everyone needs a little breather which is totally different from the monotonous life. This trip is mainly all about rejuvenating and a short break to self-actualize.”

The actress is really excited to attend yoga meditation retreat. She adds, “I am on a solo-vacation because I needed to be with myself for some time. I was planning a trip like this for a very long time and I am glad that I finally acted upon it. I feel every woman should go for a solo trip at least once in her life.”