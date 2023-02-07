Manav Sohal marks directorial debut with 'Main Raj Kapoor Ho Gaya'

Manav Sohal, who has been a part of several TV shows, has turned director with a film titled Main Raj Kapoor Ho Gaya. The actor recently paid a tribute to Raj Kapoor by launching the song Ek Tara Hoon from Main Raj Kapoor Ho Gaya at RK Studio, Mumbai.

Manav, along with Shravani Goswami, paid a tribute to the great showman doing a signature pose of Raj Kapoor and Nargis Dutt at the gate of RK Studio. While Sohal was dressed like Raj Kapoor with an umbrella and hat, Shravani posed with him as Nargis!

Manav shares, “I am a big fan of Raj Kapoor saheb and in this film, I am also playing the role of one of his fans. It is close to my heart and a special film of my career. I have written the story and directed as well as played the lead role. All the songs of the film are melodious.” Manav further clarifies that the film is not a biography, but the story of a fan of Raj Kapoor. Through this film, he wishes to present Raj Kapoor’s philosophy on screen.