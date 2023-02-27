Tribute to Bappi Lahiri

Indian Idol - Season 13 completed 50 episodes on Sunday (February 26). To mark this milestone, makers of the show celebrated it as ‘Bappi Da’ special episode in the presence of his daughter Rema Lahiri and grandson Swastik Bansal aka Rego B. Contestant Bidipta Chakraborty gave a melodious performance on the songs Pyaar Kabhi Kam Nahi from the film Prem Pratigyaa and Jawani Jaaneman from Namaak Halaal.

Before her performance, Bidipta acknowledged the platform of Indian Idol and said, “Making it to the top eight feels like a dream! When my fans on social media tell me that I inspired them to start singing, it feels fantastic.”

Later, Rema complimented the contestant and said, “The song selection is fantastic. My father had composed Pyaar Kabhi Kam Nahi for Mithun Da. It was such a romantic and melodious song. Even the song Jawani Jaaneman, you sang beautifully.”