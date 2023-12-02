Tribute to bravery: Nindiya from The Railway Men Is Ayushmann’s ode to the human spirit

Critically acclaimed series The Railway Men has been the talk of town ever since its launch on November 18. The first from the partnership between Netflix and YRF Entertainment, The Railway Men is a thrilling tale of heroism, hope and humanity.

In a heartfelt tribute to the people who sacrificed their lives to protect others on the fateful night of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy, National Award-winner Ayushmann Khurrana lent his voice for the recently released cover of Nindiya from the series.

Ayushmann says, “When I was watching the series, apart from the fact that it was brilliantly made, what stayed with me is how it instilled hope in me. While we all are aware of the tragedy and its aftermath, the indomitable human spirit moved me. Nindiya, in the series, encapsulated the emotions through two young children at the railway platform. This is my heartfelt tribute to the bravery, courage and the ability of people to face the darkest of hours and rebuild themselves from scratch. This track Nindiya holds a special place in my heart.”