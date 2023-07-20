Tried & tested: Genelia D’Souza talks about her role in Trial Period

ANI

Genelia D’Souza’s new film Trial Period is all about family relations. In the film, fans can see Genelia portraying the role of a single mother whose son demands a father on a basis of a trial period.

Genelia opened up about her character and how she prepared for it.

“It’s a great film. I had loads of fun working in Trial Period. I find the role extremely special. It’s very close to me as I am a mother in real life and I could easily relate to the shades of my character very well,” she said.

“When Aleya (director of the film) sent me the script I immediately said yes. Being a real-life mom really helped me to essay this role,” Genelia added.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh tied the knot on February 3, 2012. After two years of marital bliss, they were blessed with their son, Riaan Deshmukh. And in 2016, they welcomed their second baby boy, Rahyl Deshmukh.