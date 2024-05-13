‘Trinayani’ actress Pavitra Jayaram dies in car crash

IANS

Actress Pavitra Jayaram, who essayed the role of Thilottama in the hit Telugu television series Trinayani passed away in a road accident on Sunday. She died on the spot in a horrific car crash near Mehbooba Nagar in Andhra Pradesh.

The driver lost control and hit the divider, and a bus plying from Hyderabad to Vanaparthi collided with the car. The accident occurred while she was returning to Hanakere in Mandya district of Karnataka. Pavithra’s cousin Apeksha, driver Srikanth and actor Chandrakanth were seriously injured.

