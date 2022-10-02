‘Tripling’ is back again with Season 3

ZEE5 has announced the third installment of one of the most celebrated and cherished dramedy franchise Tripling. Tripling Season 3 features Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo, Amol Parashar, Kumud Mishra, Shernaz Patel and Kunaal Roy Kapur. Spanning across five episodes, Tripling S3 will focus on the bond of the three siblings as they embark on a new journey.

In this season, they will be joined by their parents and respective partners. After a gap of over three years, Tripling has finally returned with the third season.

Director of Tripling Season 3, Neeraj Udhwani shares, “The uniqueness of season three lies in its focus on the family. We all have known and loved Chandan, Chitvan and Chanchal, but where do their quirks and eccentricities come from? Their parents obviously, who are as crazy as them and make their own unusual choices which the three siblings have to deal with! The fans are in for a treat this season.”