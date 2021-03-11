Trisha Sarda to play Baal Krishna

Sony Television’s mythological narrative Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala has brought forth various facets of Lord Krishna’s life and the unbreakable mother-son bonding. Entering the Baalpan Adhyay, the show recently took a leap of three years. Sapna Sarda (Trisha Sarda’s mother) shares her thoughts on her child joining the mythological show, “I am a big devotee of Lord Krishna and am very excited that my child has been chosen to essay Lord Krishna’s role. I believe everyone should know one’s mythology and culture and seeing my child learn about Lord Krishna at such an early age gives me immense joy.”
She adds, “The makers felt that the innocence on a girl’s face would be perfect for Lord Krishna’s character and that is how Trisha was chosen.”
