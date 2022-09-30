Trolls don't bother me now: Karan

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan 7, the host Karan opened up about trolls and his mental health issues. When KJo was asked how trolls affected his mental health, he responded, “Honestly, it doesn’t bother me the way people think it should bother me. When I read stuff that is completely putrid, awful; trolls come down to abusing even my kids, I mean those are times where actually I feel like just leave them out of it. You can say what you want about me, my sexuality, all the conspiracy theories they have, and get really down and dirty but it doesn’t bother me.”

He added, “It’s not that I haven’t been in therapy and had issues in the past. There was an anxiety issue that I fought against for five years ago. That was the time I really spoke to my doctor…” — TMS