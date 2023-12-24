Trouble at home...

ANI

Actor Charlie Sheen was attacked in his Malibu home. Police officials have arrested and charged the suspect with assault and burglary. “Charlie’s neighbour, a 47-year-old woman, forced her way into his home and attacked him when he opened the door after hearing a knock. We’re told she ripped Charlie’s shirt and attempted to strangle him and then went back to her own house,” a police officer said. The actor was seen by paramedics.

The officer further stated, “We’re told Charlie doesn’t understand what prompted the incident but this apparently isn’t his first issue with her... the same woman threw some type of sticky liquid on his car recently.”