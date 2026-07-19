“TRPs measured eyeballs, not hearts”: Pallavi Purohit calls for a fairer rating system

With the television industry facing uncertainty following the temporary suspension of weekly TRP ratings, actress Pallavi Purohit, who is currently seen in Do Duniya Ek Dil, believes the moment could become a turning point for Indian television—provided broadcasters use it to focus on storytelling rather than chasing numbers.

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Sharing her thoughts on the industry’s dependence on ratings, Pallavi says the absence of weekly TRPs could help reduce the constant pressure that often dictates creative decisions.

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“Initially, channels may become cautious because TRPs have always been their compass. Without that weekly data, there’s naturally a sense of uncertainty. But this could also become a reset for television. If writers and creators are given the freedom to tell stories with conviction instead of constantly worrying about weekly numbers, we could see stronger content. The real opportunity lies in trusting stories instead of simply chasing ratings.”

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The actress admits that creative compromises driven by TRPs have been a reality for almost everyone working in television.

“Every actor has experienced it. A storyline you truly believe in suddenly changes because the ratings dipped for a week. I don’t think TRPs themselves were the problem—the bigger issue was the fear attached to them. We became too dependent on weekly performance instead of allowing stories time to grow. Television can only move beyond that mindset if we start trusting the audience more. TRPs measured eyeballs, not hearts.”

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Pallavi also believes that judging a show’s success through weekly ratings often puts unnecessary pressure on actors and the entire creative team.

“The system wasn’t unfair because television is both business and entertainment. If a show doesn’t find viewers, it obviously becomes difficult to sustain it. But the weekly cycle was extremely stressful. One weak week could trigger panic, resulting in abrupt story changes, leaps or even cast replacements. Actors are usually the first faces people associate with those decisions, even though many factors are involved. Stories need time to build emotional investment, and audiences need time to connect with characters.”

With weekly TRPs currently unavailable, she feels broadcasters now have an opportunity to experiment with fresh ideas instead of relying only on tried-and-tested formulas.

“Some channels may become more cautious initially, but I hope many see this as a chance to back original storytelling. Without a weekly report card hanging over every episode, creators can take calculated risks. That’s how memorable shows are made. Risk creates classics, while excessive caution often creates clutter.”

Asked how she would redesign India’s television measurement system, Pallavi says the future lies in understanding audience engagement rather than simply counting viewers.

“I’d like the system to measure depth, not just reach. We know how many people watched, but we don’t know how deeply they connected with the content. Engagement, repeat viewing, audience feedback from different regions and a much broader sample size would make the system fairer. India is incredibly diverse, and every viewer’s voice deserves to count. That’s when the ratings will truly serve actors, producers, broadcasters and audiences alike.”