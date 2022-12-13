True admirer

Choreographer Rajit Dev, who has worked closely with actress-dancer Nora Fatehi, often says that he has always thought very highly of her. Nora was recently in news for holding the Indian flag at FIFA World Cup. Rajit says, “Nora Fatehi is the most successful girl I’ve seen and that is only because of her hard work and dedication. She has done something that no one had imagined. She became the first Bollywood celebrity to sing a FIFA official anthem and perform on stage. I’m proud of her. I’ve been a part of this project as the choreographer.”

He adds, “Regarding the Indian flag controversy, I want to highlight that Nora’s intentions were pure. She raised an Indian flag and said Jai Hind on the FIFA stage, which was followed by 80,000 people. There was a lot of wind on stage and she was holding a mike in one hand. Trying to adjust the flag which came on her face, unknowingly she turned it upside down. It was an unintentional mistake. I’m proud of her and everyone from my team, who went there to perform, is also proud of her.”