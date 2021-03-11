Vish trained for seven years in martial arts to play Liger’s villain

Vish, who will be seen on the big screen in Liger, claims Baddie is his dream character. Vish, who is playing a MMA fighter on screen, is a real martial artist off screen too and has worked really hard to ace his character.

He says “From the last seven years, I have been continuously training in different forms of martial arts, so this is actually a dream character to portray on the big screen. Being a martial artist myself and getting to play an MMA fighter in the film Liger is nothing but just perfect! I think I was born for this character.”

Being made in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, Liger is scheduled for release in theatres worldwide on August 25, 2022. — TMS