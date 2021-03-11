Hina Khan calls Priyanka Chopra her fashion inspiration

Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the most popular personalities in the entertainment industry. The actress recently graced the Cannes Film Festival for the second time and made heads turn with her stunning outfits. Hina has been documenting all her looks, and her fans can’t get enough of her breath-taking pictures. In a recent media interaction, Hina spilled the beans on her Cannes experience and what fashion means to her.

On being asked about whom she considers to be her fashion inspiration, Hina said, “I have always maintained that the way Priyanka Chopra Jonas rocks red carpets and carries herself at any event, be it a personal or professional, is like nobody else. Her confidence is what I admire the most and I have always been vocal about it. Not just her being a style icon, but the way she conducts her lifestyle is very admirable.”

On the professional front, she is all set to essay the role of a police officer in Adeeb Rais’ web series Seven One.