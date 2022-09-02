Pia Bajpiee brings Ganpati home for the first time

September is here and that brings with it the great celebration of Ganpati Festival. Amongst the many who were impatiently waiting to welcome Bappa into their homes is actress Pia Bajpiee.
She says, “I am excited to bring Ganpati into my house this year and it’s really special. It will be my first time in Mumbai and it means the world to me. We all ask for different things from God in our ways. But now I’ve realised that God knows what we really want. We don’t need to tell him or ask him or even plead, the superpower is all aware of our deepest desires. I always used to dream of bringing home my own Ganpati and God made my wish come true. I am truly grateful for everything God has bestowed upon me.”
