Truly inspired

Colors’ latest offering Bekaboo features Shalin Bhanot, Eisha Singh and Monalisa in the lead roles of a rakshas, pari, and an antagonist, respectively. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the visually stunning show has an exciting storyline that delves into the world of fantasy.

And, Monalisa has done a stunning 80s makeover to appear authentic for her part. Inspired by iconic leading ladies of Hindi cinema including Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Raveena Tandon, Monalisa’s avatar aims to celebrate Bollywood.

She says, “I am delighted to be a part of the Colors family once again. With two different looks from two different eras, one of a yesteryear leading lady and the other of a glamorous mystical being, I hope to bring something new to the table. Playing the role of an antagonist, who will stop at nothing to rule over the multiverse, has been an exciting challenge for me. The vibe

of my get-up resonates perfectly with my character’s ambition.”