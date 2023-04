'Truth always wins': Sooraj Pancholi on Instagram after being acquitted

ANI

After being acquitted of abetment charges in Jia Khan’s suicide case, actor Sooraj Pancholi took to Instagram and wrote: ‘Truth Always Wins’.

The actor posted this note with folded hands and a heart emoji. He wrote in the hashtags# GodisGreat.

Almost 10 years after actress Jiah Khan’s death by suicide, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai on Friday acquitted actor Sooraj Pancholi of abetment charges. “Due to paucity of evidence, this court can’t hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted,” Special CBI court judge Judge AS Sayyed said while pronouncing the verdict. Jiah Khan was found dead in her suburban home on June 3, 2013.

Based on a letter seized on June 10, which was purportedly written by the 25-year-old Jiah, Mumbai Police booked Suraj Pancholi under section 306 (abetment to suicide) and arrested him.

Sooraj, son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, was allegedly in a relationship with Jiah. Jiah’s mother Rabia Khan alleged that her daughter was murdered.

In October 2013, Rabia moved to the Bombay High Court seeking a CBI probe.