‘Truth will be out soon’…Raj Kundra puts out a cryptic tweet

On Wednesday (September 21), Raj Kundra put up a cryptic tweet on how the entire truth will be out soon! The day marked a year since he was out from Mumbai’s Arthur Jail. He had been arrested for running a pornography film production racket in Mumbai. Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty maintained that they made erotic movies, and it was not hard-core porn as it was made out to be.
In the tweet, Raj Kundra wrote, “One year today released from #ArthurRoad. It’s a matter of time justice will be served. The truth will be out soon. Thank you well-wishers and a bigger thank you to the troll, you make me stronger #enquiry #word #mediatrial #trollers.”
Raj Kundra got trolled after spending a couple of months in jail after his arrest by Mumbai Crime Branch. He has not spoken much, as he hopes the law will take its own course. — TMS
