'Tu Zakhm Hai' role makes Donal Bisht emotional

Donal Bisht, who is seen in Tu Zakhm Hai – an MX Serial, went through an emotional time while getting into the skin of her character, Kavya. The 14-episode serial has created quite a stir with its intriguing narrative and the complicated love-hate relationship of Kavya and Viraj (Gashmeer Mahajani).
Says Donal, “I was so engrossed in the story that it took me a while to come out of my character. When I read the script, I was hooked to it. Kavya was the kind of character I’ve been waiting to play. The more I got involved with the story, the more I felt emotionally attached to it. I’ve also studied psychology, so I completely understood Kavya, her vulnerabilities and empathised with her. In fact, there were times when tears swelled up in my eyes during rehearsals because I really felt her dilemma. Portraying the role of this hostage who falls for her captor, felt like being caught up in a storm of emotion and it started taking a toll on me.”
