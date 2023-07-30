Tune in: Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal released a new single, Sunn Beliya, with rapper and songwriter Afroto as part of the Coke Studio 2023 lineup of releases.
CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps
India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...
10 cops injured as protest against Manipur incident turns violent in Maharashtra’s Nashik
Thousands of young men take part in protest march
ISRO successfully places seven Singaporean satellites into intended orbit
Today's mission comes after the much-awaited Chandrayaan-3 l...
BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls
OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38
Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept
Punjab girdawari by Aug 15