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Home / Lifestyle / Tunnel Number 33 brings Shimla’s past alive

Tunnel Number 33 brings Shimla’s past alive

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TNS
Updated At : 06:07 AM Mar 30, 2026 IST
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Vikrant Parmar launches debut novel Tunnel Number 33
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Senior journalist Vikrant Parmar launched his debut novel Tunnel Number 33 at the Chandigarh Press Club on Saturday. Published by Fern Tree Publishing, the novel explores memory, mystery, and the lingering presence of the past against the haunting backdrop of the historic Shimla–Kalka railway.

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The story follows Rudra Pratap, a writer in search of meaning, and Mahadev Singh, a legendary train driver believed to carry a mysterious mission tied to the past. Their chance meeting during an ominous journey unfolds into a gripping exploration of life in the hills.

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Speaking at the launch, Parmar shared that the mystique surrounding Tunnel Number 33 had fascinated him since childhood. Growing up in Shimla, he had long been drawn to stories about the railway line and its tunnels, as well as the supernatural folklore that surrounds them. In the novel, these personal memories merge with imagination to create an atmospheric narrative rooted in place and emotion.

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