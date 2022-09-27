TusharKalia is winner of KhatronKeKhiladi 12

The grand finale of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 took place on Sunday (September 25) and choreographer Tushar Kalia was announced the winner. Tushar lifted the trophy and also took home prize money of Rs 20 lakh as well as a car. Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu was the first runner-up. The final task was performed by Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh and Mohit Malik.

The 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty, was shot in Cape Town, South Africa.

Meanwhile, Tushar took to social media and shared a picture. He also wrote, “Thank you for all your love and support.”

Fans and friends showered him with congratulatory wishes. Faisal Shaikh commented, “Congratulations brother.” Karan Tacker wrote, “Congratulations bro.” A fan commented, “Always win.”