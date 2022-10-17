TV actress Vaishali Takkar dies by suicide

Television star Vaishali Takkar, who is best known for playing Anjali Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, died by suicide in her home town Indore. The actress was 30 years old.

Vaishali was found hanging in her home on Sunday (October 16) after which a case was registered in Tejaji Nagar police station. Reportedly, a suicide note has also been recovered from her home and the police are carrying on their investigation.

Vaishali was featured in many TV serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Yeh Vaada Raha, Yeh Hai Aashiqui Vrinda and Sasural Simar Ka. Her last appearance was in the show, Rakshabandhan.

Just five days ago, she had posted a funny reel on Instagram. She was very active on social media and often shared videos and pictures of herself. While the investigation is on currently, rumours suggest that the reason of Vaishali’s suicide is her love life.

In April last year, she had shared the news of her engagement through a video of her roka ceremony. However, a month later, she informed that the marriage had been called off. Soon after, she removed the video of her roka as well from her Instagram.