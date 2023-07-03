TV celebs recollect childhood memories of monsoon

Golden days

Anupama Solanki

I miss my childhood days; travelling from school to home and home to tuition, and enjoying evening tea with samosas in the beautiful rain. Those were golden days.

Tough on mothers

Ruhaan Saapru

My best childhood memory of the monsoon is playing football in the rain. During my school days, I used to come home drenched almost every day after playing football in puddles of mud. One thing I realise now is that rain is difficult for all moms!

Magical time

Charrul Malik

My childhood memories are from Chandigarh. We had spacious house there and rain created its own magic. My sister and I used to get completely drenched. We enjoyed chai-pakora sessions during the rain, sitting on the verandah with chairs. However, here in Mumbai, we have smaller houses, so we don’t get the same feeling.

Stress buster

Sanchita Banerjee

The best thing about the monsoon that I like is chai and pakoda. I love to go for long drives during the monsoon. It’s like a stress buster. As a child, I loved dancing in the rain.

Sporty spirit

Romiit Raaj

Monsoon season is very serene and peaceful. My childhood memories of the monsoon are of playing football in the rain and jumping in muddy puddles.

Little adventure

Akangsha Rawat

I love monsoon as long as I am indoors. As children, along with my cousins, I would collect water on our terrace and turn it into a pool. It was our little adventure! I really miss that.

Being cheerful

Chitra Vakil Sharma

I love the monsoon season. It brings cheer and relaxation to my mind and heart. As a child, I remember my grandfather taking me for a stroll in the rain. I would wear my gumboots and raincoat and walk around Bombay Central, where waterlogging was quite normal.

Beauty of nature

Pawan Chopra

I have beautiful childhood memories of the monsoon. We used to live on a big farm in a large bungalow. We would see snakes and many colourful insects coming out after the rain stopped. We used to go for long walks. My mother would make pakoras and we would eat them while enjoying the rain in the vast farmland. Sometimes, we would go out, get wet, and play. It was so much fun. The monsoon revitalises, energises, and brings new life. I feel it’s the most beautiful period creatively as well. When you think fresh, you create fresh, and it adds so many colours to your life.