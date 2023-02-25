Sharad Malhotra, who gained massive popularity with television shows, is stepping away from rigorous schedules and exploring different mediums

Mona

Directing a short film, couple of music videos and writing a few new projects; on a break from TV, actor Sharad Malhotra is exploring various mediums. In this new journey, Chandigarh has almost become his second home.

Four trips in the last two months, he is enjoying some paranthas in the morning, geris at night and kulchas during breaks while shooting.

Special affair

TV is my first love, and the firsts are always special. All that I have today is due to television. I always say TV is my bread, butter and jam. And I am fortunate that I could show my versatility. Starting with playing an autistic character, Sagar, in Banoo Main Teri Dulhann, to one of the most towering historical figures in Bharat Ka Veer Putra — Maharana Pratap, and a grey character, Veeranshu Singhania, in Naagin 5, I have had the chance to showcase my diverse skillset with each show.

Chandigarh calling

Taking a break from TV was a conscious decision. I did a music video, and a couple of more offers came in. Generally, they are all romantic tracks. The recent one, Tauba Meri Tauba, offered a love triangle and I am glad the video is doing well. In fact, my last visit to Chandigarh was also for a music video, Aakhri Mulakaat, sung by Javed Ali and Mairien James. Punjabi actor Prabh Grewal and singer Mairien James are also part of the video.

It has been shot by the talented Sukhbir Gill while DOP is Tanveer Syyed.

We had a beautiful set for the shoot at Mohali. I loved the team, we shot till seven in the morning, enjoyed paranthas at dhabas, caught up on sleep, only to return to the sets for another full night shoot. Good food, fun geris, this was one of the best Chandigarh trips ever.

Love for food

The Punjabi in me enjoys the very best of food and hospitality in Chandigarh. I am from a Punjabi family in Delhi with extended family in Hoshiarpur. My wife Ripci’s parents are from Jalandhar, which has only strengthened my ties with Punjab. Whenever I come to North India, I get so much love that it overwhelms me. I am a big foodie, sometimes it is love for food that literally drives my work schedule! As much a foodie I am, in love with my desi mithais — rasmalai, gulab jamun and jalebi — I am also an extremist when it comes to fitness. Enjoying my meals and mithais for weeks, I go for an extreme no carb, no sugar diet every few weeks. I am as much of an exercise freak, am a horse-rider and trained martial artist. So overload of calories to no calories at all is how I keep fit.

Personal note

Currently, I am enjoying doing a couple of music videos. I have done a cameo on OTT (yet to be aired) and also acted in a couple of short films, which I am quite looking forward to. I have also directed a quirky short film, Prem Gajra Aur Chilli Chicken. I thoroughly loved the process and am writing more projects, which I am hoping shall go on the floors soon.

I am not very happening on social media, can’t really get into making reels, not much of a phone person either. I would rather have coffee with a person than text or call. I am blessed with a small circle of trusted friends and we are there for each other. My wife, who is a designer, and I love to go for drives and take vacations, as and when work schedules allow.