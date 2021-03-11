TV star and matriarch of the Judds, Naomi Judd dies at 76

Singer and TV star Naomi Judd, famous as the matriarch of the country music duo the Judds, died aged 76. No cause of death was immediately given, although in a statement daughters Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd attributed their mother’s death to “the disease of mental illness”. —IANS
