Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic to re-marry

It was a ‘pandemic wedding’ with limited guests and family members for cricketer Hardik Pandya and his better half, actress Natasa Stankovic. They got married in May 2020. Now, the couple is considering renewing their vows and remarrying, while performing all the rituals and ceremonies.
The couple left for Udaipur, Rajasthan, on Monday for the ceremony. The wedding functions have reportedly already begun and will be stretched throughout the week. Natasha is planning to wear a Dolce & Gabbana white gown for the day. However, the couple has not announced any details of the wedding yet. — TMS
