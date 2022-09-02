Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal visit Ganpati at Arpita's home

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal were spotted attending Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma’s Ganpati celebrations on August 31.
Katrina arrived with hubby Vicky for Ganesha’s darshan. While many other celebs also visited Arpita’s house for darshan, Katrina and Vicky made heads turn as they were twinning in yellow attires. This is Katrina and Vicky’s first Ganpati celebration post their wedding.
