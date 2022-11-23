Punit Tejwani joins Main Hoon Aparajita

Punit Tejwani is all set to join Zee TV’s show Main Hoon Aparajita as Manish, who will be seen creating havoc in the life of Aparajita. The show is set for some drama with Punit’s entry as Akshay’s friend and Mohini’s brother. In fact, Manish was the one who got his sister married to Akshay and is now back in India to help the latter establish his business. He is manipulativein nature. While this is an exciting character to play, Punit is more excited about returning to television after five years.

Says Punit, “I have always been keen on playing different kinds of characters throughout my career. Manish is strong-willed and dominating in nature. This is my first show with Zee TV and I am ecstatic about it. I received a warm welcome from the cast. The viewers will get to see a completely different side of my character.”