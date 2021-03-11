Two for joy: Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi will be seen in Khufiya and Modern Love Mumbai, which are helmed by Vishal Bharadwaj. She feels fortunate for this opportunity to work with the director. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi breaches 49 degree mark amid heatwave; dust, thunderstorm in Punjab and Haryana today
Heavy rainfall predicted in Kerala
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack; 1 dead, 5 hurt
The shooting occurred during a lunch banquet after a morning...
After wheat export ban, Centre extends procurement deadline
Experts call it ‘knee-jerk’ reaction | Govt also mulls bonus...
Two Sikh traders shot in Pakistan; punish assailants, says MEA
SGPC, Punjab CM Mann condemn targeted killings