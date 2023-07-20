Two to tango: By Invitation Only welcomes Saloni Gaur & Dharna

Amazon miniTV’s chat show By Invite Only’s next episode will feature social media content creators Saloni Gaur and Dharna Durga. The promo for the latest episode follows the duo on their journey of fun, laughter, and buzzing comics, unravelling their natural selves.

Expressing her excitement about being a part of the show, Saloni says, “The moment I got to know about the invitation to the show, I was super excited to sit on this couch. I have seen Renil, and I know he definitely has one or two tricks up his sleeves to dig out juicy stuff. It is an amazing concept, and I really look forward to indulge and elucidate the fun-filled talks with Dharna.”

“With Saloni, I know that it is going to be a fun adventure. I always look forward to these kinds of interactions; they make me connect with my audience at a deeper level. I hope the audiences are ready to laugh out loud and even be in for some surprises,” says Dharna.

