Ulka Gupta is set for a comeback on TV after six years

Star Plus will premiere a new show titled Banni Chow- Home Delivery on May 30. The show is about the journey of a strong and fierce girl, Banni, who runs a food delivery business.

Making her comeback on television with this show is none other than actress Ulka Gupta. Ulka will be back on TV after a six-year hiatus. The Rani Lakshmibai fame actress was loved in her previous show and fans are now looking forward to see her play the role of Banni in the new series.

Talking about her comeback on the small screen, Ulka said, “It was a completely natural process that I let myself flow with. After doing a couple of movies in Bollywood and down South, Banni Chow- Home Delivery was one of the right opportunities I decided to make my comeback with. Keeping my graph and experience in the mind, Banni is one such challenging role that I would like to portray for my fans.”