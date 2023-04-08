Zee Café has announced the telecast of Timeless every Saturday and Sunday from 10 am on Café Crime Chronicles.

Timeless tells the story of a mysterious criminal, who steals a secret state-of-the-art time machine, intent on destroying America by changing the past. The only hope is an unexpected team—a scientist, a soldier, and a history professor, who must use the machine’s prototype to travel back in time to critical events.

While they must make every effort not to affect the past themselves, they must also stay one step ahead of this dangerous fugitive. But can this handpicked team uncover the mystery behind it all and end his destruction before it’s too late?