‘Unfair to paint her a villain’ is...’

ANI

Social media star Kusha Kapila and her husband Zorawar Ahluwalia recently announced their separation via a post on Instagram.

After announcing the separation, Kusha faced a lot of backlash online after her old interviews started surfacing on social media.

Amid all the backlashes, Zorawar broke his silence and came in support of Kusha.

Taking to Instagram, on Wednesday, Zorawar shared a note on his stories which reads, “We realise we live public lives, but we still hold certain things sacred. Our marriage and respect for each other being one of them. Divorce, much like our marriage, was a decision we both made together, after much deliberation and thought. It was a tough and painful decision but one we took collectively, for the sake of both of our well-being. What has transpired over the last 24 hours, with Kusha being subject to vile attacks online, makes me sad and disappointed. To attack Kusha’s character and paint her as some villain is shameful. Let’s all please do better.”

Recently, Kusha’s old interviews surfaced on social media in which she could be seen interacting with Karan Johar.

During their conversation, Karan was heard telling her, “Remember sexual infidelity is not infidelity.” To which she replied, “I believe that.” Her reaction to this old interview didn’t go down well with some of the audience. Reportedly, the duo tied the knot in 2017 after years of dating.

Kusha is a popular social media influencer. She was also a part of Riteish Deshmukh’s film Plan A Plan B, which also starred Tamannaah Bhatia. The film premiered on Netflix.

Apart from that, she also appeared in web shows like Masaba Masaba, Case Toh Banta Hai and Comicstaan.

On the other hand, Zorawar is also a social media influencer.