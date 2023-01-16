Mithila Palkar celebrates birthday with the children of Angel Xpress Foundation

Actress and singer Mithila Palkar, who celebrated her birthday on January 11, recently spent her birthday week in a special way by celebrating it with the children of Angel Xpress Foundation.

She said, “I am glad to be a part of this initiative by Exceed Entertainment of creating sustainable surroundings for children. Celebrating my birthday by spending time with these confident and adorable children made me realise what actually matters. It was a fulfilling experience, and I am delighted to have interacted with these cheerful children, who are so full of life. This birthday has been an unforgettable one for me.”