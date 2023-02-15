Shreyas Talpade offers apology for a 2012 film

In the digital world, nothing that’s done in the past can be completely erased or forgotten. Take for an instance the 2012 clip of the film Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal, wherein actor Shreyas Talpade is stopping a lorry by putting his foot on it. The clip has caught attention as Talpade’s foot lands on the symbol of Om and netizens are dubbing it as disrespect.

However, Talpade has called it ‘unintentional’ and even offered an apology. In the film, Talpade played a Christian.

Talking to social media on Monday (February 13), Talpade wrote, “There are too many factors while one is shooting…Which includes one’s mindset during a sequence, especially action scenes...But this is not me explaining or justifying myself for what you see in the video, all I can say is this was completely unintentional and I am very apologetic for the same. I should’ve seen that and brought it to the director’s notice...” — TMS