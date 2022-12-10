Fall to OTT on December 9

The much-awaited thriller series, Fall, was released on OTT on December 9. The series will stream in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, and Bengali on Disney+ Hotstar.
It features Anjali in the lead. The Hotstar Specials show is an official adaptation of the award-winning Canadian mini-series Vertige. Fall is produced by Banijay Asia. Apart from being the director, Siddarth Ramaswamy is also the cinematographer of this series.
Besides Anjali, the series also features SPB Charan, Sonia Agarwal, Santhosh Pratap, Namita Krishnamoorthy, Thalaivasal Vijay, and Poornima Bagyaraj among others.
It follows the story of a young woman who has no memory of the 24 hours before her alleged suicide attempt. The show is about how she tries to piece together what happened only to realise she can trust no one, not even her closest friends and family as she discovers secrets, lies, and the unspeakable truth locked deep in her memory.
