Unplugged in Mumbai selected for the Los Angeles Short Film Festival

Directed by Shailendra Singh, Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones’ short film about an extraordinary cinematic experience of friendship, Unplugged in Mumbai, has been selected for The Los Angeles Short Film Festival.

Unplugged in Mumbai takes audiences on a journey through the city of Mumbai, showcasing the raw and unfiltered moments shared by these actors and their dear friend, Shailendra Singh.

“Catherine and I feel a deep connection to India, and this visit to see Shailendra was incredibly inspiring. I’ve always been amazed at Shailendra’s energy and ability to bring any story to life. He’s captured our adventure in the most incredible way,” says Michael Douglas.

Reflecting on the filmmaking process, Shailendra Singh says, “This brand of cinema that I create, called ‘Unplugged Cinema by Shailendra Singh’, is raw and real; there are no expectations and no limits. I built it around the three of us—the memories we created in 24 hours, along with the spirit and energy of Mumbai.”

“Shailendra has such pride for his country. He’s also a great guy. He’s very caring, philanthropic and a successful businessman. He’s just a great human being and citizen of the planet,” says Catherine Zeta-Jones.

About being selected for the Los Angeles Short Film Festival, Shailendra Singh says, “ Being selected for the Los Angeles Short Film Festival is a dream come true in a small way.”