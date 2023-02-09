Uorfi Javed loses her cool in MTV Splitsvilla X4

MTV Splitsvilla X4 is nearing its grand finale and one can witness the drama intensifying on the show. Mischief-maker Uorfi Javed, who added her quintessential dose of masala to this romantic potpourri, was seen losing her cool with Justin and Sakshi, who have been strong contenders and are finalists on the show.

Leaked BTS footage from a shoot reveals Uorfi speaking to contestant Justin D’ Cruz and planning a trip together. The video shows Justin’s love connection Sakshi walking into the room and getting really upset about the situation.

While Uorfi tries to reason, Sakshi persists and this angers the former. Tempers soar and Uorfi gives a befitting reply “What is it that you want to discuss, that can’t be done after 10 minutes? I am discussing our trip together, why are you interrupting? Anyway, you guys are together the whole day. You guys don’t understand I am not in the villa!”