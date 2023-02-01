The sizzling finale of the show Unstoppable 2 with NBK, starring Pawan Kalyan, is on its way. This electrifying episode, hosted by the Tollywood king, Nandamuri Balakrishna, aka Balayya, is set to air on February 3 and 10. From his unexpected introduction to acting, due to the encouragement of his sister-in-law, Surekha, and Allu Aravind’s mother Kanaka Ratnam, to his early struggles in the industry, including a dance sequence that had him feeling like a fish out of water, it will be an unforgettable ride through the life of Pawan Kalyan.

He says, “I had to dance on top of a bus at Jagadamba Centre in Vishakhapatnam, and was so self-conscious that I thought I was going to melt into the pavement. I remember calling my sister-in-law and telling her that I was done with acting, that I couldn’t handle the attention.” For the first time ever, Pawan Kalyan opens up about his personal life, including the ups and downs of his three marriages and more.