The sizzling finale of the show Unstoppable 2 with NBK, starring Pawan Kalyan, is on its way. This electrifying episode, hosted by the Tollywood king, Nandamuri Balakrishna, aka Balayya, is set to air on February 3 and 10. From his unexpected introduction to acting, due to the encouragement of his sister-in-law, Surekha, and Allu Aravind’s mother Kanaka Ratnam, to his early struggles in the industry, including a dance sequence that had him feeling like a fish out of water, it will be an unforgettable ride through the life of Pawan Kalyan.
He says, “I had to dance on top of a bus at Jagadamba Centre in Vishakhapatnam, and was so self-conscious that I thought I was going to melt into the pavement. I remember calling my sister-in-law and telling her that I was done with acting, that I couldn’t handle the attention.” For the first time ever, Pawan Kalyan opens up about his personal life, including the ups and downs of his three marriages and more.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tax relief, govt goes on spending spree for growth & jobs in poll Budget
Rs 79,000 crore for PM Awas Yojana
Cutting red tape, KYC norms to be simplified
Updation hassle to end | PAN ‘common identifier’ for digital...
Outlay pruned, agriculture gets raw deal
Budget down by Rs 9,000 crore | 12% cut in crop insurance pl...
Record Rs 2.4 lakh crore for Railways
Capital outlay nine times than in 2013-14 | Priority to 100 ...