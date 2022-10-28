Rihanna leads soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rihanna makes her highly-anticipated return to the airwaves today (October 28) with Lift Me Up, the lead single from the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever original soundtrack.
The song that releases today was written as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler. The track was recorded in five countries and was produced by Göransson.
Tems says, “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his vision for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, opens in theatres November 11.
