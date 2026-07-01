Urfi Javed shuts down religion conversion rumours

Urfi Javed strongly denied viral claims that she had converted her religion and changed her name, calling out a content creator for spreading misinformation. Sharing screenshots of their conversation on social media, the reality TV star clarified that she has never changed her religion and urged people to verify facts before making such claims. The Instagram Stories and posts have since been deleted and are no longer visible on her profile.

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Urfi reacted after an influencer claimed in a viral video that the actor had converted from Islam to Hinduism and changed her name to "Rita Bhardwaj." The video also targeted Urfi over her fashion choices.

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Responding to the claims, Urfi shared screenshots of her exchange with the creator on social media and dismissed the allegations as false. Calling out the misinformation, she wrote, “I have never changed my religion. I do not believe in any religion." She further added, "I am naked not only with my clothes but also with my words. But I am not in the mood today. Also, Google it once, exactly how many shows are there in my name."

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Urfi also criticised the creator for spreading false information, saying, "If you want to criticise, feel free to do so. But don't spread wrong news."

Although Urfi has now deleted the posts containing the screenshots, they had already gone viral across social media, with many users backing her for calling out misinformation and false claims.

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Urfi Javed rose to fame with television shows before becoming one of India's most talked-about social media personalities, known for her bold fashion choices and reality TV appearances. She won The Traitors India in 2025 and has also featured in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, and hosted Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka.