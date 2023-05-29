 Urooj Khan talks about her co-star Randeep Hooda : The Tribune India

Urooj Khan talks about her co-star Randeep Hooda

Urooj Khan talks about her co-star Randeep Hooda

Urooj Khan



Hailing from Hasanpur, Uttar Pradesh, actress Urooj Khan is a part of the show, Inspector Avinash. She plays the role of Inspector Mamta Awasti. The show stars Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela in the lead. The actress shares she learnt a lot while working on the sets of Inspector Avinash.

In 2018, Urooj won Mrs Asia Pacific Intercontinental and subsequently got a chance to act in the Telugu film, Dhaadi. She says, “My experience of working with all the co-actors was delightful. I learnt discipline from Randeep Hooda, as he was always on time for shoots. He is the most humble person and a great role model.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Mild tremors in parts of Punjab, Haryana as 5.2 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan

2
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

3
Nation

'Coronation over, arrogant king is crushing voice of people': Rahul on police detaining wrestlers

4
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala’s first barsi: ‘Paath’ held at the murder spot in Jawaharke village, mother Charan Kaur participates

5
Delhi

Wrestlers’ protest: Farmers led by Rakesh Tikait stage sit-in after being prevented entry, Ghazipur border closed

6
Nation

RJD equates new Parliament building design with 'coffin', draws BJP's ire

7
Punjab

Meet Gurbachan Singh: Cop by the day, anti-drug crusader by the evening

8
Nation

Wrestlers' protest: FIR against organisers, others on charges of rioting, obstructing public servant

9
Delhi

Politicians, sportspersons condemn police action and detention of protesting wrestlers

10
Nation

New Parliament building to herald rise of developed India, will inspire world: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events
Diaspora

Sikhs in Canada allowed to ride motorcycles without helmets for special events

Pictures: Police deployed in Haryana to 'prevent' protesters from reaching Delhi to support wrestlers
Haryana

Protesting wrestlers detained for violation of law and order, police clears protest site at Jantar Mantar

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses
Himachal

Green concern, NGT says Kufri being weighed down by horses

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar
J & K

Thousands of fish found dead in Dal Lake in Srinagar

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don’ts
Punjab

At Golden Temple entrance, big digital screen to guide visitors on dos, don'ts

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Moosewala’s mother
Punjab

One year gone, still waiting for justice, says Sidhu Moosewala's mother

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh’s UK home gets Blue Plaque honour
Punjab

Princess Sophia Duleep Singh's UK home gets Blue Plaque honour

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely
World

Video: Passenger opens emergency exit door during South Korean flight, plane lands safely

Top News

GSLV-F12 carrying navigation satellite NVS-01 lifts off from Sriharikota

GSLV-F12 carrying navigation satellite NVS-01 lifts off from Sriharikota

ISRO aims to augment continuity of the Navigation with India...

Gangster Amarpreet Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver

Punjab-born gangster Amarpreet ‘Chucky' Samra shot dead in Canada as he comes out of wedding reception in Vancouver

Samra was listed by @cfseubc among 11 dreaded criminals who ...

Vinesh Phogat alleges private videos of women wrestlers recorded secretly by ACP in police detention; Bajrang Punia says 'IT Cell' spreading morphed photos

Vinesh Phogat alleges private videos of women wrestlers in police detention recorded secretly by Delhi ACP ; Bajrang Punia says 'IT Cell' spreading morphed photos

Delhi High Court dismisses plea challenging decision over Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

Delhi High Court dismisses plea challenging decision over Rs 2,000 banknote exchange

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Kumar Sharma and Justice Sub...

7 students die in road accident in Guwahati

7 college students killed in Guwahati road accident

10 third-year students left the college premises in a car ea...


Cities

View All

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Suspected Pakistani drone shot down near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Rs 5-lakh robbery case cracked, 4 arrested

Kiosks near Golden Temple ransacked; traders miffed

Swindler dupes shopkeeper in name of MLA

Randhawa takes charge as PSPCL border zone Engineer-in-Chief

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Students’ deportation: MP writes to Canadian minister

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

Draft policy focuses on inclusive education for special children

3 members of Jassi gang nabbed

Excise Dept raids bars in Mohali district

Three days left, 50% yet to pay property tax

Civic body mulls tree census, writes to Dehradun institute

Cloudy skies, intermittent rain in Delhi to keep heat wave at bay till June 4

Cloudy skies, intermittent rain in Delhi to keep heat wave at bay till June 4

NGT talks tough on ‘illegal’ dyeing units in Delhi

Delhi High Court sentences 2 PWD officials to jail for contempt

Arvind Kejriwal meets ex-minister Satyendar Jain in hospital

Girl student alleges rape by tutor; cops launch manhunt

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Choked Bist Doab Canal has farmers worried

Imperative for Punjab to save its rivers: Speaker

Will revise doctors’ pay scale: Health Minister

Son of security guard gets paid internship in Amazon

Kapurthala surpasses wheat purchase target by 20%

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Vigilance Bureau initiates probe of corruption charges against 4 Ludhiana MC officials

Three arrested with 1.6 kg of heroin worth Rs 8 crore in Ludhiana

5 mobile phones, tobacco seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Man, kin booked for sexually harassing daughter-in-law

Three miscreants attack biker, take away vehicle

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Over 1 lakh kids administered polio drops on Day 1 of vaccination drive

Seven arrested for immoral trafficking

Class VIII district topper honoured