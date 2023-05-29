Urooj Khan talks about her co-star Randeep Hooda

Hailing from Hasanpur, Uttar Pradesh, actress Urooj Khan is a part of the show, Inspector Avinash. She plays the role of Inspector Mamta Awasti. The show stars Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela in the lead. The actress shares she learnt a lot while working on the sets of Inspector Avinash.

In 2018, Urooj won Mrs Asia Pacific Intercontinental and subsequently got a chance to act in the Telugu film, Dhaadi. She says, “My experience of working with all the co-actors was delightful. I learnt discipline from Randeep Hooda, as he was always on time for shoots. He is the most humble person and a great role model.”