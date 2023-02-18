Actress Urvashi Rautela has called Rishabh Pant ‘India’s pride’ and ‘asset’ after learning about his health.
Urvashi was pictured at Mumbai airport, where she was asked by paparazzi Viral Bhayani about the condition of cricketer Rishabh Pant, who is undergoing treatment after a car accident a few months ago.
The paparazzi asked her about the cricketer’s post about his recovery. Urvashi, who looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a fiery red colourd outfit, said, “He is an asset to our country, India’s pride.” The cameraperson replied that their good wishes are with him. To which, Urvashi said: “Hamari bhi (Mine as well).” After the news of Pant’s accident made headlines, Urvashi had posted a cryptic note: “Praying, love Urvashi Rautela.” Earlier, Urvashi had taken to her Instagram Stories and shared a black and white photograph featuring the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital building, where Pant was admitted for treatment.
— IANS
