Urvashi Rautela becomes only Indian Showstopper at Paris Fashion Week 2023

Tribune News Service

Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela became the only Indian showstopper at the Paris Fashion Week 2023. Urvashi embraced her fierce side as she slipped into a captivating black net dress that oozed glamour and sensuality. Her stunning black outfit has been created by LA Metamorphose, an ace designer renowned for pushing the boundaries of fashion.

To add an element of drama and sophistication to her ensemble, Urvashi draped a long fur stole on one side, cascading gracefully down her back. The rich black fur added a touch of luxury to the outfit, elevating her style to new heights. The asymmetric drape emphasized her slender frame and created a striking visual impact as she moved.

As for the make-up, she went all bold with black smudged eyes, long lashes, perfect contour and matte nude lip. She tied up her hair in a sleek tight bun. Urvashiaccentuated her look with diamond rings and mini flower hoop earrings.