Urvashi Rautela chops her hair to support Iranian women

ANI

After calling herself a victim of ‘bullying’ online, and comparing her situation to that of Mahsa Amini, Urvashi Rautela has decided to chop off her hair to extend support to Iranian women who have been killed in protests.

On Monday, Urvashi took to Instagram to share a photo where she can be seen getting her hair chopped. She wrote a message along with the photo — “Chopped my hair off! Cutting my hair in support of Iranian women and girls who have been killed in protests after the death of Mahsa Amini. And for 19-year-old girl Ankita Bhandari from Uttarakhand. Around the world, women are uniting in protest against the Iranian government by chopping their hair…Once women come together and consider one women’s issue as an issue of the entire womankind, feminism will see a new vigour.” Urvashi is currently in Australia, and since she revealed that she is there, netizens have been brutally trolling her for ‘stalking Rishabh Pant’.

