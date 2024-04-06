Urvashi Upadhyay’s essays a mother-in-law in ‘Mangal Lakshmi’

Breaking away from the saas-bahu trope seen on television, Colors’ show Mangal Lakshmi is winning hearts with an emotionally loaded tale of sisters, who want to secure respect for each other in their relationships.

Talking about her role in Mangal Lakshmi, Urvashi says, “I was drawn to the script because it offered a fresh perspective on familial relationships. As an artiste, it is very fulfilling to be part of a show that defies conventions by putting an entirely new spin on family drama. Many women have husbands like Adit, but only a small percentage have a mother-in-law like Kusum. So I’m grateful for all the love that I have received for portraying the role of a supportive mother-in-law for the first time. I’ve observed that mothers-in-law are usually shown as nosy and vicious, but I view my role as an opportunity to highlight their often-ignored good qualities. I aspire to bring a change in the society through my character. That’s what makes this show, based around women who have different strengths, so special.”