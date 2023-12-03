Utkarsh Wankende from Nagpur captivate the judges in Indian Idol 14

Get ready to enjoy a musical evening as evergreen music-composer duo Anand-Milind graced the sets of Indian Idol Season 14. Celebrating the hits of Anand–Milind, the composers joined the judges Shreya Ghoshal and Shekhar Ravjiani.
Maharashtra ki Shaan Utkarsh Wankende from Nagpur captivated the judges with his exceptional rendition of the song Aye Mere Humsafar from the classic Qayamat se Qayamat and O Rabba Koi To Bataye from the movie Sangeet. Both the classics were composed by the music composer legends ‘Anand ji and Milind ji.
Complimenting Utkarsh, Shekhar said, “You have a very beautiful and a sweet voice. It is certainly a ‘recording voice.’” Shreya added, “I recently returned from Nagpur and let me tell you, the only voice I heard there was ‘Utkarsh’! Everyone in your hometown is so proud of you.”
